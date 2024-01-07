Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.57.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $537.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.99 and a 12 month high of $593.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

