Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VOT stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

