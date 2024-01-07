Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $322.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

