Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $256.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

