Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 617,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $128,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

