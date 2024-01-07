Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $998.64 and its 200 day moving average is $910.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

