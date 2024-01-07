Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after acquiring an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

