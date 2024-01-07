Brighton Jones LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

