Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,049.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.99 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

