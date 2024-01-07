Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,049.28. 2,201,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $998.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $549.99 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

