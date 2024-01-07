Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $196.35. 501,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,804. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.98 and a 1-year high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

