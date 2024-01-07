Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $138.47

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

A opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

