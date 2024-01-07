Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $40.86

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of AKRO opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
