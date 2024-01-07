Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $40.86

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.