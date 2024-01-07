Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$35.71

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$28.13 and a 52 week high of C$39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3403331 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

