Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $62.09

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

