Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Target Price at $171.18

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

