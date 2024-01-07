Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $72.00

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.