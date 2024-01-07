Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target at $78.20

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $67.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

