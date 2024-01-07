Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $135.29

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

