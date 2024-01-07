Brokerages Set Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) PT at $9.50

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TLYS

Tilly’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $219.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,500 shares of company stock worth $1,435,575 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.