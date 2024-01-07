Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $89.55

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.