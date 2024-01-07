Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.