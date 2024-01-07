Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

