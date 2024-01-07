Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 127,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 173,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 520,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

