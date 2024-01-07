Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as low as C$2.30. Buhler Industries shares last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. The firm has a market cap of C$57.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of C$60.14 million during the quarter.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

