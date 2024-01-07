Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $229.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

