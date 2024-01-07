CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $350.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $375.00.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.91.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CACI opened at $323.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,538,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.