Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 30.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.7 %

SBRA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

