Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.13 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

