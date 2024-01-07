Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Apollo Medical comprises about 0.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Medical

About Apollo Medical

(Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.