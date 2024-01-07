Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

