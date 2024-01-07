Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 20,618 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average is $432.39.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

