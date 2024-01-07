Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 50,618 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,618 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,296,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,227,000 after buying an additional 139,524 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

