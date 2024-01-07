Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.