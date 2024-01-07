Calamos Advisors LLC Has $54.11 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 70,789 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

