Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.58. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

