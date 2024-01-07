Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 103,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,205,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.