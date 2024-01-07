Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.16.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $386.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.09. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

