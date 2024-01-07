Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 618,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,915.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $190.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

View Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.