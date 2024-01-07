Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 11,285 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 503,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 72.7% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $336.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

