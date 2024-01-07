Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 233,066 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233,066 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CSX worth $73,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.