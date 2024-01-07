Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $631.07.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

