Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.28

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.39. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 129,969 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

