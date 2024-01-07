Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.28

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.39. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 129,969 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
