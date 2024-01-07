Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,679 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 435.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

