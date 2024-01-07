Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 777 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $478.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $485.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

