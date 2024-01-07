Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

