Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,915 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.