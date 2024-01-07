Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,742 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

