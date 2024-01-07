Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

