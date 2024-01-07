Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

