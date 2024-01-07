Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $194.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

